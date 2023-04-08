Head to Head Comparison: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) vs. MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Viant Technology -6.04% -4.42% -3.21%

Risk & Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MassRoots and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $6.36, indicating a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than MassRoots.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 48,987.41 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Viant Technology $197.17 million 1.43 -$11.91 million ($0.84) -5.44

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Summary

Viant Technology beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

(Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Viant Technology

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

