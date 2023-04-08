Head-To-Head Survey: MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MCX Technologies and Sumo Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MCX Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $100,000.00 6.95 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A Sumo Logic $300.67 million 4.87 -$124.82 million ($1.06) -11.28

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumo Logic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.7% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MCX Technologies and Sumo Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumo Logic 0 5 0 0 2.00

Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -188.34% -147.67% -110.33% Sumo Logic -41.51% -25.88% -17.13%

Volatility & Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

(Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.