Head to Head Survey: Squarespace (SQSP) vs. The Competition

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) is one of 426 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Squarespace to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $866.97 million -$252.22 million -17.34 Squarespace Competitors $1.88 billion $227.42 million 7.61

Profitability

Squarespace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Squarespace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -29.09% N/A -2.94% Squarespace Competitors -55.50% -90.31% -10.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Squarespace and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36 Squarespace Competitors 1911 12713 26403 607 2.62

Squarespace currently has a consensus price target of $28.64, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Squarespace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Squarespace has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace’s competitors have a beta of 0.30, suggesting that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Squarespace competitors beat Squarespace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

