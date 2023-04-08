HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) is one of 152 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HeartCore Enterprises to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -72.44% -39.14% HeartCore Enterprises Competitors -133.85% -1,688.45% -11.24%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises Competitors 519 3049 5054 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 34.35%. Given HeartCore Enterprises’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeartCore Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million -$6.68 million -2.35 HeartCore Enterprises Competitors $916.36 million -$50.45 million -7.83

HeartCore Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

