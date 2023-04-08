Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 670,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 352,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 802,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

