HilleVax (HLVX) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HilleVax to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of HilleVax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HilleVax and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A -$159.81 million -0.99 HilleVax Competitors $720.84 million $91.17 million -2.68

Analyst Ratings

HilleVax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HilleVax and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 HilleVax Competitors 1011 4043 11101 170 2.64

HilleVax currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.29%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -92.75% -58.37% HilleVax Competitors -4,301.59% -141.60% -40.18%

Summary

HilleVax beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

