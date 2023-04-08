Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 17,216 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,504 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 963,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 507,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 901,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.