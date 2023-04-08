HT Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.1% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

