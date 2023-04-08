Huei Min (Lyn) Lim Acquires 2,500 Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD) Stock

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD – Get Rating) insider Huei Min (Lyn) Lim purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.50 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,250.00 ($11,054.42).

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

