Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Position Lifted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Humacyte by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Humacyte by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Cowen cut their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.88.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

