Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYZN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 59.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

HYZN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.25. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

