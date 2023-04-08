Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

