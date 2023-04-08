iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 256.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

DBMF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $795.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

