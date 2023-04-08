Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.78. 11,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 267,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Immunocore Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immunocore by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 204,972 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

