Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Up 3%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.24. 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

