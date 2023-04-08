Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAPR. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BAPR opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

