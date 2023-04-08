Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,420,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS UNOV opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

