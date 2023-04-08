InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

IHT stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

