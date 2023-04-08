Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,084,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,812.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $12,654.90.

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40.

Brightcove Trading Up 2.7 %

BCOV opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.