Insider Buying: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $411.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 159,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFST. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

