Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $333,960.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $159.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

