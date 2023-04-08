Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells 1,283 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $13,356.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,173,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,218,040.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,913.38.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.94 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.