Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells $126,263.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $126,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,208.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08.

On Tuesday, February 14th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,886 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $158,367.42.

On Tuesday, February 7th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,120 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $93,161.60.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.