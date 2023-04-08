Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells $126,263.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $126,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,208.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 27th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08.
  • On Tuesday, February 14th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,886 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $158,367.42.
  • On Tuesday, February 7th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,120 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $93,161.60.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

