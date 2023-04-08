Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $17,100.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,422,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $148,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

Udemy Price Performance

Udemy stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

