Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Plug Power by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Plug Power by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Plug Power by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Trading Down 4.2 %

PLUG stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $31.56.

Plug Power Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

