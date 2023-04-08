Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

NYSE BC opened at $76.21 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

