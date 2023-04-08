Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

NYSE:KMX opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

