Inspire Investing LLC Buys 3,032 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $612.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Sleep Number Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

