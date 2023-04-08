Inspire Investing LLC Buys 3,124 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYCB opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

