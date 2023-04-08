Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEVA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 422,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

CEVA Stock Down 0.3 %

CEVA stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.24 million, a PE ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

