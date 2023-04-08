Inspire Investing LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Interface by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Interface by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $436.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.90. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

