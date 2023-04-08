Inspire Investing LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 398,847 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,611 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $59.08 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

