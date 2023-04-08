Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $466.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $607.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.