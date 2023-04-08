Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $211.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

About Lithia Motors



Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

