Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,946 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after buying an additional 4,884,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,298,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after buying an additional 135,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 403,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after buying an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

