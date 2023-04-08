Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 478 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $73.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

