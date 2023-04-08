Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

HAL stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

