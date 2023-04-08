Inspire Investing LLC Sells 12,185 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.