Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,995 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

