Inspire Investing LLC Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,220,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,583.85 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,677.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,507.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,150.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.