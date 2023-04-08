Inspire Investing LLC Sells 96 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 652.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 137.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after buying an additional 81,165 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.82.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $317.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.47. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $326.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5,295.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

