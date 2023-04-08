Integrity Financial Corp WA Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

