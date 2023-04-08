Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

