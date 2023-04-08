Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

