International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %
IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.
