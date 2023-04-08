Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,850,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $256.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

