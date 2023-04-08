Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
INUV stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Inuvo Company Profile
