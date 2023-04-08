Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 442,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 60,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PRF stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.46. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.24.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.