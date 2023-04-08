Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

