Investors L. P. Gould Purchases 3,802 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,802 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $71,211.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,361,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,952,410.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.4 %
BRT opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $359.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.67.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.