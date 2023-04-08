Investors L. P. Gould Purchases 3,802 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,802 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $71,211.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,361,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,952,410.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.4 %

BRT opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $359.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BRT Apartments by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

