Investors L. P. Gould Purchases 3,802 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,802 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $71,211.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,361,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,952,410.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.4 %

BRT opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $359.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BRT Apartments by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

